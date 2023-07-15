Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave and Netflix [July 10-16]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

Champions

Theatrical release date: March 10th, 2023

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: July 11th, 2023

Genre: Sports comedy-drama

Runtime: 2 hours, 4 minutes

After an arrest, a temperamental minor-league basketball coach must lead a team of players with intellectual disabilities as community service.

Champions was directed by Bobby Farrelly (Dumb and Dumber) and stars Woody Harrelson (True Detective), Kaitlin Olson (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Ernie Hudson (Ghostbusters) and Cheech Marin (Cheech & Chong).

Stream Champions here.

The Summer I Turned Pretty (Season 2) [Amazon Original]

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: July 14th, 2023 (first three episodes, new episodes on Fridays)

Genre: Coming-of-age romantic drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

Belly’s love triangle gets even more complicated as Susannah’s cancer returns and an unexpected visitor threatens the future of the house.

The Summer I Turned Pretty was created by Jenny Han based on her eponymous novel trilogy and stars Lola Tung (debut role), Jackie Chung (Station 19), Toronto’s Rachel Blanchard (Clueless) and Christopher Briney (Dalíland).

Stream The Summer I Turned Pretty here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which is priced at $99/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video this month can be found here.

Apple TV+

The Afterparty (Season 2) [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada release date: July 14th, 2023 (first two episodes, new episodes on Wednesdays)

Genre: Coming-of-age romantic drama

Runtime: 10 episodes (around half an hour each)

When the groom is murdered at a wedding, Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) arrives to help Aniq (Sam Richardson) and Zoë (Zoë Chao) question potential suspects. As with the first season, each episode is presented from the perspective of a different suspect through a different visual style inspired by film genres.

The Afterparty was created by Christopher Miller (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse) and co-stars John Cho (Harold & Kumar), Paul Walter Hauser (Richard Jewell), Ken Jeong (Community), Anna Konkle (PEN15) and Poppy Liu (Hacks).

Stream The Afterparty here.

An Apple TV+ membership costs $8.99/month and is also included in Apple One subscription bundles, which start at $18.95/month.

Crave

Full Circle

Crave release date: July 13th, 2023 (first two episodes, new episodes on Thursdays)

Genre: Crime drama

Runtime: Six episodes (around one hour each)

An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets in present-day New York City.

Full Circle was created by Ed Solomon (Bill & Ted), directed by Steven Soderberg (Ocean‘s franchise) and stars Zazie Beetz (Atlanta), Claire Danes (Homeland), Timothy Olyphant (Justified), Dennis Quaid (Vegas) and Jharrel Jerome (Moonlight).

Stream Full Circle here.

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, with Starz costing an additional $5.99/month.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.

Netflix

Quarterback [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: July 12th, 2023

Genre: Sports documentary

Runtime: Eight episodes (43 to 56 minutes each)

Get an intimate look at quarterbacks Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, the Minnesota Vikings’ Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons’ Marcus Mariota during the 2022 NFL season.

Stream Quarterback here.

Sonic Prime (Season 2) [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: July 13th, 2023

Genre: Animated kids

Runtime: Eight episodes (23 to 25 minutes each)

Sonic and his Shatterverse allies battle the Chaos Council for control of the powerful Paradox Prism.

Based on Sega’s popular Sonic the Hedgehog video game series, Sonic Prime was co-produced by Vancouver’s WildBrain (The Snoopy Show) and features the voices of Toronto’s Deven Mack (Ninjago) and Vancouver’s Ashleigh Ball (Barbie series) and Brian Drummond (Dragon Ball Z).

Stream Sonic Prime here.

Unknown: Killer Robots [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: July 14th, 2023

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 8 minutes

This documentary examines the dangers of AI making life-or-death decisions in the military.

Stream Unknown: Killer Robots here.

A ‘Standard with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported). It’s important to note that the old $9.99 ‘Basic’ membership is no longer available, while other subscriptions have been renamed to ‘Standard.’

The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix this month can be found here.

