fbpx
News

Twitter’s ad revenue sharing payouts are out now

The highest payout so far has been $48,500 CAD

Karandeep Oberoi
Jul 13, 20236:34 PM EDT 0 comments
Elon Musk with Twitter logo

Earlier this year, in February, Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced that Twitter would start sharing ad revenue with creators.

The ads, which show up in reply threads, will make up the ad revenue and be distributed to Twitter Blue subscribers. Since then, not much had been shared about how ad-revenue sharing will work, until today, as shared by TechCrunch.

Some of the earners shared their earnings on Twitter today, revealing impressive figures. For example, Brian Krassenstein, a writer with about 750,000 followers, said he received $24,305 USD (roughly $31,900 CAD) from Twitter

The program is open to Twitter Blue subscribers who have reached at least 5 million tweet impressions per month for three consecutive months. Musk also made it clear that the first block of payment will total $5 million USD (roughly $6.5 million CAD), and will be divided between all those eligible.

He also mentioned that the creator must be verified, and only ads served to verified users would count towards the ad revenue. Twitter only pays for the ads that appear in the replies to the tweets, not in the main feed. This is likely because it is easier to attribute the revenue to the original poster, rather than to multiple contributors in the feed.

According to Twitter News Daily, the highest payout so far has been $37,000 USD (roughly $48,500 CAD), and it went to @BillyM2K.

The move from Twitter comes amid a stressful time when it is facing competition from Meta’s newly-launched Threads. The platform has surpassed more than 100 million users in the span of less than a week. Meta is working to add several new features that will make the text-based app more Twitter-like, including an option for users to view their feeds in chronological order.

Twitter has already sent a cease-and-desist letter to Meta, quoting that the company has “engaged in systematic, willful and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property.” Read more about it here.

More information about Twitter’s ad-revenue sharing can be found below:

Source: @Twitter Via: TechCrunch

Comments