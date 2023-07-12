Amazon offering several deals on Anker mobile chargers and more

Amazon Canada is giving its customers an abundance of deals on select Anker brand products, including mobile chargers, docking stations and adapters.
The deals are only available for Prime Day and span across several Anker products.
Get a closer look at some of the many discounted electronics from Anker below:
- Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station (12-in-1, Monitor Stand, Wireless) with 10Gbps USB-C Ports, 4K@60Hz HDMI Display, Wireless Charging Pad, for Lenovo ThinkPad, MacBook Pro M1 / M2 and More USB-C Devices: $244.99 (regularly $349.99)
- Anker 737 Power Bank (PowerCore 24K), 24,000mAh 3-Port Portable Charger with 140W Output, Smart Digital Display, Compatible with iPhone 13 Series, Samsung, MacBook, Dell, AirPods, and More: $174.99 (regularly $249.99)
- Anker 551 8-in-1 iPad USB C Hub, with Foldable Tablet Stand, Power Delivery Input, 4K HDMI, 2 USB-A Data Ports, 3.5 mm AUX, and microSD/SD Card Slots, for iPad Pro and More USB-C Tablets: $97.99 (regularly $139.99)
- Anker 727 Charging Station (GaNPrime 100W), Compact Power Strip for Travel, Work, 5ft Detachable Extension Cord with 2 Outlets & 4 USB Ports, for iPhone14, Samsung, iPad, MacBook, More: $81.99 (regularly $124.99)
- Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo), 5000mAh Foldable Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger and USB-C for iPhone 14/13/12 Series (Interstellar Gray): $44.99 (regularly $69.99)
- Anker USB C Charger, Anker GaNPrime 65W, 3-Port Fast Compact Foldable Wall Charger for MacBook Pro/Air, iPad Pro, Galaxy S22/S21, HP Spectre, Note 20/10+, iPhone 14/Pro, Pixel, and More: $41.99 (regularly $69.99)
- Anker Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Adapter, 335 Wireless Charger, for iPhone 14 Series, AirPods Pro, Apple Watch Series 1-6: $37.99 (regularly $49.99)
A full list of deals on Anker products can be found here.
Additionally, you can find all Amazon Prime Day deals here.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
Image credit: Amazon