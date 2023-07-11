Get an extra $50 off a refurbished Xbox Series S on Amazon for Prime Day 2023

Amazon is offering an additional $50 off a refurbished Xbox Series S console for Prime Day 2023.

The console, which Amazon says is “renewed” (a fancy term for “refurbished”), is available for $269.99, down from Amazon’s regular $319.99 price for the used system, which is itself already $60 off the $379.99 standard price of a new Series S. In other words, you’re saving a total of $110 if you go with Amazon’s refurbished console.

The Series S is Xbox’s lower-cost current-gen console due to its status as a disc-less console, meaning it can only play digital titles. It’s also got less storage (512GB) than its sister console, the 4K-capable, 1TB Xbox Series X ($599). Amazon’s refurbished Series S also comes with a matching white controller and power cable.

It should be noted that the price of Xbox Game Pass has increased in Canada, while the cost of the Series X will rise in August. The Series S cost, however, will remain the same for now. A black 1TB variant is also coming in September.

Buy the refurbished Xbox Series S console for $50 off here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.