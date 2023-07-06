Public Mobile is offering a free eSIM with its plans

Canadian prepaid wireless service provider Public Mobile has launched a new promotion for its customers.

With the limited-time promotion, customers can get a free eSIM when they subscribe to any plan, or opt for a 20GB plan for $39/month with a free eSIM included.

The 20GB plan for $39/month gives customers access to 4G LTE speeds and unlimited Canada-wide talk and text, alongside unlimited international text and picture messaging. It’s worth noting that this offer is available for new activations only and requires an eSIM-compatible device.

