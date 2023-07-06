Samsung’s upcoming Unpacked lineup leaked in renders

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Unpacked Event is scheduled for Wednesday, July 26th, where the company will likely show off its latest foldable, including the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Galaxy Flip, the Galaxy Tab S9 series and likely the Galaxy Watch 6.

While the event is still roughly three weeks away, a new leak has revealed the press renders of the upcoming products, giving us a better idea of what’s to come. The renders, shared by WinFuture, show the upcoming devices in several angles and colourways.

Starting things off, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 looks almost identical to its predecessor. The renders show that the upcoming foldable retains the same triple camera setup in the same orientation. However, the LED flash has been moved from the bottom of the camera setup. It now sits adjacent to the cameras. It also seems that the camera bump is a little protruded.

On the other hand, the hinge seems to have been improved to eliminate the gap between the folding screens when the device is closed. The renders also show the colour options for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which include white, black, and a light purple colour option.

The Z Flip 5 features a design change that makes it clearly distinct from its predecessor. As leaks have already hinted, the Z Flip 5 features a large cover display, similar to the Moto Razr+. The outer screen measures 3.5 inches, likely allowing users to interact with different apps directly from it.

The renders show that the Flip 5 will come in black, white, silver and pink colours.

Lastly, the leak also gave us a look at the Galaxy Tab S9 series, which will comprise of three models: Tab S9 Plus, Tab S9 Ultra, and Tab S9 Lite. The tablets all look identical to their predecessors, with no external changes visible. The Tab S9 Ultra also retains the top notch for the dual selfie cameras. The main changes for these tablets are expected to be internal upgrades.

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked Event is scheduled for July 26th at 7am ET/4am PT. To check out all the renders, click here.

Image Credit: WinFuture

Source: WinFuture Via: Android Police