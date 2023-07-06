fbpx
Deals

Anker portable chargers, plugs and cables are up to 33 percent off

Ian Hardy
Jul 6, 20239:37 AM EDT 0 comments
Anker

Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Day next week, Anker has come out with an early look at its deals with select chargers, plugs, and cables at drastic discounts.

Check them out below:

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada

Comments