Nintendo and Oreo join forces in Super Mario crossover

Nintendo of America is teaming up with Oreo to offer a limited Super Mario-themed edition of the popular sandwich cookie. Posting about it on Twitter, Nintendo says that a tie-in challenge “adventure” will begin on July 10th.

Sound on! OREO cookies are getting a limited edition Super Mario makeover! Which design is your favorite? #SuperMarioOREO Learn more:https://t.co/BR8z0iqSoT pic.twitter.com/vRwhgZgctE — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 26, 2023

“With a random assortment of Super Mario character designs in every package, you can find the right OREO cookies to help Mario and the other heroes defeat Bowser and save the kingdom. Participate by scanning the QR code on the back of the pack,” reads the official Oreo website.

Thankfully, Canadian availability of the crossover treat has been confirmed. Pricing is still up in the air, however, with the website simply saying “coming soon…”

For comparison, the American Oreo storefront lists a $4.99 USD (approximately $6.56 CAD) price tag, with a limit of 5 packages per order.

Amid the massive success of this year’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the timing of this collaboration seems a logical one. Canadians can embark on their journey to save the Mushroom Kingdom beginning on July 10th.

Image credit: Oreo

Source: Nintendo of America, Oreo