After Vision Pro, Apple shifts focus to iPhone 15 and other flagship products

With the Vision Pro reveal out of the way, Apple is back to focusing on its flagship products that the general public can somewhat afford.

As revealed by Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman in his latest PowerOn newsletter, Apple is shifting its focus to readying its next slate of iPhones, iPads, Macs and watches.

The new products, which are slated to arrive later this year or early 2024, include the iPhone 15 lineup, two Apple Watch Series 9 models, and an updated version of the Apple Watch Ultra.

Other than that, the company is also working on upgrades to its other products, which may come later:

An M3 13-inch MacBook Pro

M3 Pro and M3 Max 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros

New iMacs with 24-inch screens

New MacBook Air models

Revamped iPad Pros with OLED screens

A new iPad Air

According to Gurman’s report, the company is also conducting early work on an iMac with a screen over 30 inches. There is also a third-generation version of the AirPods Pro in development alongside new home equipment, such as smart displays, as well as an Apple TV set-top box with improved specifications.

Source: Bloomberg