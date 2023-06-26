Qualcomm reveals new budget-friendly Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

Qualcomm has a new budget mobile chipset on the way, the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2.

In a press release about the new chip, Qualcomm highlighted its “all-day use,” fast CPU speed, photo and video chops, and more. The Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 will be the first 4-series chip from the company running on a 4nm platform. It sports a Qualcomm Kryo CPU with up to 2.2GHz clock speed — Qualcomm says the chip boasts 10 percent better CPU performance. The Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 is also capable of powering 120fps FHD+ displays.

The chip also supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4+, which the company claims can refill up to 50 percent of the battery in just 15 minutes.

On the camera side, Qualcomm says the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 boasts electronic image stabilization (EIS), faster autofocus and — for the first time in a 4-series chip — Multi Camera Temporal Filtering (MCTF), which can reduce noise in videos. The Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 also sports some artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, such as AI-based low-light to improve photos in dark environments. In phone calls, the chip can help remove background noise to make calls more clear.

Finally, the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X61 5G modem, capable of “blazing-fast speeds” and support for more networks, frequencies and bandwidths around the world.

Qualcomm says brands will adopt the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip this year and expects devices will be announced in the second half of 2023. The company specifically mentioned Redmi and Vivo, but it sounds like there will be more that adopt the chip too. Those interested can learn more here.

Header image credit: Qualcomm