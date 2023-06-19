Roku Streaming Media Players are up to 23 percent off

Roku streaming players help transform your TV into a comprehensive entertainment hub with a user-friendly interface with a solid selection of channels.
The company has discounted a number of its devices today through Amazon Canada.
- Roku Streambar for $159.98 (save 16%)
- Roku Ultra 2022 4K/HDR/Dolby Vision Streaming Device and Roku Voice Remote Pro for $99.98 (save 23%)
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2022 for $59.98 (save 15%)
The remote control provides quick access to popular channels, including Netflix and Disney, and its voice control is available on some models. In addition, the Roku mobile app serves as a remote, allowing private listening and screen mirroring. Cross-platform search lets you find content across multiple channels without individual searches.
Source: Amazon Canada