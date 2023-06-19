DoorDash offering $1 items this weekend in Toronto, Vancouver and Halifax

DoorDash has partnered with several restaurants across Canada to offer $1 menu items for one weekend only.

Between 2pm to 5pm ET from June 23rd to 25th, you can order specially discounted items from “hundreds” of local restaurants. The company’s press release doesn’t provide a full list, but it does specifically mention the following places:

Halifax

Bar Burrito

Cha Time

Habaneros Modern Taco Bar

Jean’s Chinese

Toronto

Dave’s Hot Chicken

Happy Burger

Lazeez Shawarma

Naan Kabob

Vancouver

Donair Dude

Vancou

Kokomo

Tacofino

To take advantage of the deals, place an order through the DoorDash app and use the code ‘FRIDOLLAR’ on Friday, ‘SATDOLLAR’ on Saturday and ‘SUNDOLLAR’ on Sunday. The promotion is open to both new and existing DoorDash customers.

DoorDash is available on iOS and Android.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: DoorDash