Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 leaked renders reveal massive Cover Display

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5’s inevitable release date is quickly approaching, and so are leaks about the device.

While we aren’t certain of an exact date as to when the new devices will be revealed, we do know that Samsung’s next Unpacked event will take place in late July. Samsung also confirmed that the event will be held in its hometown of Seoul, South Korea.

Through a new marketing render leak, via MySmartPrice, we now know what the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 will reportedly look like.

The leak reveals the redesigned cover display on Samsung’s upcoming clamshell foldable. The screen is much larger than the previous model and occupies most of the front panel, similar to Motorola’s Moto Razr+. The cover screen on the Z Flip 5 will reportedly measure in at 3.4 inches.

The camera specs are expected to remain the same as the Flip 4, with two 12MP sensors for the main and ultra-wide lenses. However, the dual camera and flash setup are now aligned horizontally, compared to vertically on the Z Flip 4.

MySmartPrice suggests that the cover display can be used as a viewfinder for the rear cameras. It also displays a handy ‘Now Playing’ widget that lets you easily control your music.

From what we know so far, the flagship foldable is expected to have a 6.7-inch internal display, with a 120Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch selfie camera. It will likely run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and feature battery improvements.

We’ll likely learn more about the device closer to its release date in late July.

Image credit: MySmartPrice

Source: MySmartPrice