Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty gets September 2023 release date at Xbox Showcase

Phantom Liberty, an expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, was featured at last year’s Game Awards. At the 2023 Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase, fans got a release date: September 26th, 2023.

Phantom Liberty takes place in a new district of Night City, where you play as ‘V,’ a cyberpunk for hire. It calls itself a “spy-thriller” and Idris Elba is joining the cast as an FIA Agent.

Toronto’s Keanu Reeves also reprises his role as Johnny Silverhand.

Cyberpunk 2077 has had a complicated history. It was a highly anticipated game but it had so many technical issues at launch that Sony delisted it from the PlayStation store, and Xbox, PlayStation, and CD Projekt announced they would be providing full refunds to dissatisfied customers. The game received updates to improve the issues and eventually returned to the PlayStation store, but the incident has not been forgotten among gamers. Despite all the negative press, though, many people have adored this edgy, dystopian open-world RPG.

Phantom Liberty will cost $40 in Canada.

Image credit: CD Projekt