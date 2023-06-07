Anker USB C Hub Adapter is 44 percent off today

A mega deal has arrived today and it’s the Anker USB C Hub Adapter for a stunner savings of 44 percent.

The USB C Hub Adapter is now $49.99 and can expand connectivity and enhance productivity. The USB C Hub Adapter comes with a USB-A, USB-C, HDMI, Ethernet, and SD card reader ports, and offers several options to connect various devices and peripherals. The adapter’s USB Power Delivery support allows for simultaneous charging and usage. Its USB 3.0 support ensures fast data transfer, and HDMI or DisplayPort connectivity provides high-definition multimedia output.

Check it out here from Amazon Canada.

