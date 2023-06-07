Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D developer releasing new game on Apple Arcade

Grezzo, the developer of the 3DS versions of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Majora’s Mask, will release its next game on Apple Arcade on June 16th.

Titled Jet Dragon, the game sees players raising and training dragons to build their own teams and compete in races.

💰 Millionaire Trivia: TV Game+ Coming Soon: https://t.co/2LI7fKHp7d pic.twitter.com/tLYWlnWT6r — Apple Arcade (@AppleArcade) June 6, 2023

Also coming to Apple Arcade in June:

Bold Moves+ (Red Games) — a match-3 game featuring inspirational quotes (June 9th)

Retro Bowl+ and Retro Goal+ (New Star Games) — old-school games centred around football and soccer, respectively (June 23rd)

Millionaire Trivia: TV Game+ (Toronto’s Uken Games) — a mobile version of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

Meanwhile, existing Apple Arcade games are getting updates this month, including Subway Surfers Tag (new movement and shooting controls, enemy spawning mechanics and more) and NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition (40 Greatest Mode athletes).

For more on Apple Arcade, check out our impressions of some of the 20 games that came to the catalogue last month, including What The Car?, Disney Spellstruck and TMNT: Splintered Fate.

An Apple Arcade membership costs $5.99/month and is also included in Apple One subscription bundles, which start at $18.95/month.

Image credit: Grezzo