Save up to $300 on iRobot’s Father’s Day promotion

iRobot is offering solid discounts on its premium robot vacuums, robot mops, and bundles, just in time for Father’s Day on Sunday, June 18th.

The deals are live until Thursday, June 22nd. Check out some of the deals from the promotion below:

Find all the iRobot deals here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: iRobot