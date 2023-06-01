Apple reportedly testing new Macs with M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips

Apple is rumoured to be testing new high-end Mac hardware, according to a report from Mark Gurman at Bloomberg. Internally, the new desktop computers are said to be running the company’s in-house M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips.

M2 Max-powered MacBook Pro and Mac Mini computers have been available on the market since earlier this year, but we’ve yet to see an M2 Ultra from the company.

When it released the M1 Ultra chip in March 2022, Apple touted it as the “world’s most powerful chip for a personal computer.” The “Ultra” tier of Apple’s M series chips is the top-of-the-line culmination of the tech giant’s custom silicon efforts.

With WWDC 2023 just days away, we’ll soon find out what exactly Apple has been cooking up. The company is heavily rumoured to also be announcing a 15-inch MacBook Air powered by a standard M2 chip at the event.

Image credit: Apple

Source: Bloomberg