Telus, Government of Québec, and the CRTC invest millions in three Québec regions

Telus is investing millions of dollars in three Québec regions to deploy and upgrade the company’s fibre and 5G networks.

The projects are in partnership with the provincial government and the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC).

The Chaudière-Appalaches region is getting $8 million from Telus, the North Shore region $5 million, and the Lower St. Lawrence and the Gaspé Peninsula $8 million.

Telus has paired its Chaudière-Appalaches investment with $2.58 million from the provincial government and $1.6 million from the CRTC. The funds will create four new wireless sites in Montmagny and L’Islet RCM. Telus will also deploy its PureFibre network to Saint-Léon-de-Standon, Leclercville and Camping de Val-Alain.

The North Shore investment is alongside $6.89 million from the Government of Quebec and $4.06 million from the CRTC. The funds will improve connectivity along Route 389 and stretches of road on Route 138.

The telecom giant’s investments in Lower St. Lawrence and the Gaspé Peninsula are paired with $10.78 million from the Government of Quebec and $6.45 million from the CRTC. The funds will lead to 12 new wireless sites on Route 299, Route 132 and Route 195.

The investments follow funding commitments that see Telus invest billions in Ontario, B.C., Alberta, and Québec through 2027.