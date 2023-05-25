Upcoming Motorola Razr spotted in major leak

Infamous leaker Evan Blass is at it again, this time leaking more of the upcoming Razr foldable in a new 44-second clip. Unfortunately, if you’re not one of his many followers, you won’t be able to catch the clip.

In Blass’ leak, the clip shows what you can do on the front display. You’ll be able to see notifications, check the time, play a game, play music, even use Google Maps and take some videos. Then you’ll be able to open the larger display, and whatever you do on the front will continue to the main screen.

Further, the smartphone will also feature Dolby Atmos.

According to Motorola, the Razr flip phone will house a 3.5-inch external display larger than any flip phone.

Leaked potential specs include Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+Gen 1 chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, and a 3,640mAh battery with a 33W charging speed.

Additionally, the company also confirmed that the Razr will launch on June 1st.

Image Credit: Evan Blass

Source: Evan Blass