Twitter Blue users get another perk: two-hour video uploads

Twitter Blue users, Twitter’s paid subscription service, will now be able to upload videos as large as 8GB and as long as two hours.

Twitter has significantly changed since leadership was handed over to Elon Musk. A blue checkmark on Twitter used to denote a verified account of a person or company of note, but Musk started giving a checkmark to anyone who paid for Twitter Blue. Eventually, the old version of checkmarks was removed entirely. However, Elon Musk paid for some celebrities to keep theirs, including Stephen King and LeBron James.

Blue subscribers have had other perks added in recent months. They’ve received the ability to send 10,000-character tweets and encrypted DMs, for example. Two-hour-long video uploads are the most recent.

The new length is double the previous maximum (one hour) and quadruple the previous file size (2 GB). iOS users will be able to put this content on Twitter directly from their phones. However, Android users with long videos will need to use a web browser, not their app. You don’t need to have a subscription to Twitter if you want to watch the footage. You just need to pay if you want to upload it.

The change to video lengths and file sizes may be an attempt to attract advertisers back to Twitter.

Advertisers have left en masse since Musk’s takeover. Some companies protested when their advertisements appeared on the profiles of white nationalists whom Musk allowed to return to the platform. The Canadian government and Microsoft are among those who have stopped or decreased advertising there.

Musk has made some moves to increase advertising on Twitter, including opening it to cannabis companies and offering free advertisements.

However, even if the new video length does attract advertisers, it’s bound to attract pirates as well, like the ones who put the entire Super Mario Bros. Movie on the platform.

Musk will hand over Twitter soon to its new CEO, Linda Yaccarino. She’s expected to start in June or July.

Via: Engadget