You can now encrypt your Twitter DMs – as long as you pay for Twitter Blue

The new option makes messaging on the platform much more secure

John Kanellakos
May 11, 202311:21 AM EDT 1 comment
Twitter Blue on Android

Twitter has finally launched the option to let you encrypt your direct messages.

The added layer of security comes at a cost, however. To turn on the new feature, you’ll need to be Twitter Blue verified, or be considered a verified organization.

Encryption is a cryptographic method of securing data, making it impossible for potential bad actors to snoop in on your personal conversations.

Twitter owner Elon Musk has long teased his intent to add encryption to the social media site’s messaging service. In a recent Tweet, he confirmed DMs ‘V1.0,’ and promised that the feature “will grow in sophistication rapidly.”

Musk also has plans to introduce voice and video chat to the platform, but it’s unclear when such a feature might launch.

Source: @elonmusk Via The Verge

