You can now encrypt your Twitter DMs – as long as you pay for Twitter Blue

Twitter has finally launched the option to let you encrypt your direct messages.

The added layer of security comes at a cost, however. To turn on the new feature, you’ll need to be Twitter Blue verified, or be considered a verified organization.

Early version of encrypted direct messages just launched. Try it, but don’t trust it yet. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2023

Encryption is a cryptographic method of securing data, making it impossible for potential bad actors to snoop in on your personal conversations.

Twitter owner Elon Musk has long teased his intent to add encryption to the social media site’s messaging service. In a recent Tweet, he confirmed DMs ‘V1.0,’ and promised that the feature “will grow in sophistication rapidly.”

With latest version of app, you can DM reply to any message in the thread (not just most recent) and use any emoji reaction. Release of encrypted DMs V1.0 should happen tomorrow. This will grow in sophistication rapidly. The acid test is that I could not see your DMs even if… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2023

Musk also has plans to introduce voice and video chat to the platform, but it’s unclear when such a feature might launch.

Source: @elonmusk Via The Verge