Twitter starts removing legacy verified checkmarks

Elon Musk and Twitter have been adamant about removing legacy verified checkmarks from users’ profiles. The social media platform’s CEO first intended to initiate the removal of legacy checkmarks on April 1st, but that never happened.

This time around, however, Twitter’s official account shared that starting 4/20, only those who sign up for Twitter Blue would retain their Blue checkmark, and the social media company wasn’t kidding.

Tomorrow, 4/20, we are removing legacy verified checkmarks. To remain verified on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue here: https://t.co/gzpCcwOXAX Organizations can sign up for Verified Organizations here: https://t.co/YtPVNYypHU — Twitter Verified (@verified) April 19, 2023

We can confirm that legacy verified checkmarks have been removed from user profiles. For reference, MobileSyrup‘s legacy checkmark has been pulled.

The company’s former leadership had assigned verified blue check marks to accounts as a means of distinguishing accounts of noteworthy individuals and public organizations. Now, however, anyone can get a Blue checkmark on their Twitter profile by paying $10/month or $105/year.

During the checkmark removal process today, certain users, including MobileSyrup staff, experienced perplexing glitches where their blue check marks vanished, reappeared, and disappeared again.

This comes soon after Twitter Blue expanded worldwide.

Looks like it's really gone now. https://t.co/0LwBAIZ5nr — Jon Lamont (@Jon_Lamont) April 20, 2023

Just over two years later and my blue check is officially gone.

Oh well. 🤷‍♂️

I would rather buy and eat an entire pineapple pizza than pay for Twitter Blue. https://t.co/QQLNYGj5zq pic.twitter.com/ANtQWeZLsn — Brad Shankar (@bradshankar) April 20, 2023

Image credit: Shutterstock