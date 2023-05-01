Entire The Super Mario Bros. Movie illegally posted to Twitter

Over nine million Twitter users illegally watched The Super Mario Bros. Movie this weekend. The unauthorized posting of the film was uploaded on Friday and stayed up until Sunday.

Posting a film in this fashion is a major copyright infringement. In most cases, social media companies are quick to take down illicit movie posts before they amass a substantial number of views.

In the case of Twitter, however, there has been concern surrounding incidents like this in the wake of Elon Musk’s purchase of the platform. Under Musk’s new direction, Twitter Blue users can now post videos of up to 60 minutes in length. On top of this, Musk has significantly scaled back the company’s trust and safety and compliance teams in a bid to increase revenue.

It’s possible that these decisions have collectively enabled bad actors to take advantage of the current status quo. Whether Twitter will respond with any additional policy changes remains to be seen.

Via: The Verge