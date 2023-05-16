Apple introduces ‘concert discovery’ for Music and Maps

Apple’s Music and Maps services are gaining new discovery functions to help you pinpoint exactly where your favourite artists are touring. Apple announced the new additions, which begin rolling out today, in a newsroom post.

For Apple Music, a new ‘Set Lists’ space highlights major tours, and lets you read about various productions. You’ll also be able to browse artists’ upcoming shows using the “Shazam concert discovery module.”

As for Apple Maps, curated guides have been crafted to highlight musical venues, as well as the upcoming shows being hosted by each venue. The feature is currently limited to 10 cities, none of which are in Canada.

If you’re a music lover who owns an iPhone, these additions have obvious utility. It’s just a shame that even large Canadian cities like Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver aren’t yet on the list of supported urban centres.

Apple is expected to announce more substantial software changes at WWDC in June, with the unveiling of iOS 17 and iPadOS 17. Ahead of the keynote, the company has also introduced a set of accessibility features that are set to arrive “later this year.”

Source: Apple