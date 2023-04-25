iOS 17 might arrive with updates to lock screen, Apple Music, App Library

The iOS 17 rumour mill keeps churning.

A new leak from Weibo suggests we might be in for several small-yet-appreciated software adjustments when the new iPhone software is finally launched.

We can expect these new additions according to the post on the Chinese site:



Lock screen font size adjustment and sharable layouts

Apple Music interface tweaks and access to lyrics on the lock screen

The ability to rename App Library folders

Freely adjustable LED flashlight brightness slider

Control Centre design updates

The source doesn’t have a particularly reliable track record when it comes to leaks, but it did correctly anticipate the ‘Yellow’ iPhone 14 in advance of its official announcement.

Apple is expected to unveil iOS 17 at WWDC on June 5th.

Source: Weibo Via: MacRumors