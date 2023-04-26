New leak suggests the iPad will get lock screen customization with iOS 17

Apple is working on bringing lock screen customization features to the iPad, according to a leak from Twitter user @analyst941. The new options will allegedly arrive in the upcoming iPadOS 17 update.

Yeah I’m iPadOS 17 it’ll essentially be optional/editable where it’s positioned. it’ll have all the features of iOS 16 *and* i(Phone)OS 17 (tuned up Ls customizations) https://t.co/bdq9mHrKkV — 941 (@analyst941) April 26, 2023

Last year Apple brought a flurry of new personalization options to the iPhone lock screen, but unfortunately, iPad users were left behind. This new update would provide feature parity across the two lineups.

The iPhone is rumoured to be getting even more lock screen functionality this year, which will arrive on the iPad at the same time according to the leak.

The source does not have a particularly lengthy track record to go off, so reliability is unclear. However, @analyst941 has leaked accurate Apple information in the past.

The latest software updates for the iPad and iPhone are expected to be announced by Apple at WWDC in June.

Source: Twitter Via: MacRumors