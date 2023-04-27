Here’s what to expect for Google I/O 2023: Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a, AI and more

Google is holding its annual I/O developer conference on May 10th, where the company is rumoured to show off several new devices and updates coming to the company’s line of smartphones, apps, AI and more.

Hardware

Pixel Fold

Google is expected to unveil its long-rumoured Pixel Fold, the company’s upcoming flagship foldable smartphone. Previous rumours from Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech indicate that the smartphone will cost $1,799 USD (approximately $2,436.45 CAD) for the 256GB model and $1,919 USD (approximately $2,598.97 CAD) for the 512GB model. The handset is expected to come in two colours, ‘Chalk’ and ‘Obsidian,’ with a 512GB model only available in Obsidian.

Google Pixel Fold Announcement: May 10

Pre-order from Google Store: May 10

Pre-order from partners / carriers: May 30

Available: June 27 pic.twitter.com/11zMixDdYy — jon prosser (@jon_prosser) April 17, 2023

The device is also rumoured to be paired with 12GB of RAM, a Tensor G2 and the Titan M2 security chip.

The outer display of the Pixel Fold is set to feature a 17.4:9 aspect ratio at 5.8 inches and will sport an FHD+ OLED display with a 2,092 x 1,080-pixel resolution. The inner screen reportedly sits at 7.6 inches, with the foldable display featuring ultra-thin glass protected by plastic.

Further, the handset will reportedly feature a 48-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.7 aperture. The outer selfie camera is reported to include a 9.5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. The battery size remains unknown, but rumours indicate it’ll be smaller than the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s cell.

Additionally, according to Prosser, the handset will launch on May 10th, and pre-orders from the Google Store open the same day. Pre-orders from partners/carriers won’t open until May 30th, and the phone doesn’t launch until June 27th.

The Pixel Fold was recently shown off in a quick clip (see above). However, the video doesn’t really give us a detailed look at the device, unfortunately.

For that, we’ll have to turn to previously revealed renders. Renders of the device were shown by Howtoisolve and OnLeaks back in December. You can take a look at the renders below.

Pixel Tablet

The Pixel Tablet will reportedly launch with 8GB of RAM and four colour options. These colour variants include one with a green rear case with a black bezel (‘Hazel’) and the other with a white bezel with a beige/cream rear (‘Porcelain’). The other two colours remain unknown.

Google Pixel Tablet: 128 or 256GB, "Porcelain" or "Haze", pricing looks like 600-650 Euros. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) April 19, 2023

The tablet will also reportedly feature an aluminum body with a nano-ceramic finish designed to provide a soft matte look and textured feel. Additionally, rumours indicate it includes a Tensor G2 processor, runs Android and comes in two storage options. Reportedly, these variants come in 128GB and 256GB options, with European pricing rumoured by Quandt.

According to his leak, the cost will be around €600 (roughly $880 CAD) to €650 (roughly $960 CAD). 9to5Google reported similar information based on details from sources “familiar with the matter.”

A leaked Amazon listing showed the tablet’s dock retailing at $120, but considering this information didn’t come from Google, it’s difficult to know if this is the actual cost of the dock.

The tablet will ship with a Charging Speaker Dock and charges via the rear pogo pins, with power coming from a jack on the rear. Further, this means that Google will likely not include a USB-C charging brick in the box. The Pixel Tablet was most recently spotted at the Milan Design Week as part of Google’s own ‘Shaped by Water’ exhibit.

Google initially unveiled the Pixel Tablet back at its 2022 Pixel 7/7 Pro launch.

Pixel 7a

Arguably the least exciting part of the hardware section is the mid-range Pixel 7a.

This handset is rumoured to feature 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, a 6.1-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, Google’s Tensor G2 chip and 5W wireless charging. The A-series will also offer two 12-megapixel shooters as well. Other rumours point to the device featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor and 256GB of storage.

The handset will reportedly experience a price jump of $50. If Google maintains that price difference for the U.S. and Canadian Pixel 7a, we could see a $649 CAD price tag. Further, the smartphone is expected to launch in a new stylish blue variant, alongside grey and white versions.

And finally, the Pixel 7a is rumoured to feature a face unlock.

Software

Android 14

As for software, Google’s Android 14 is already available in a public beta for those interested in downloading the OS update on a Pixel device.

We’ll also learn more about the Android update in the future, and Google is likely holding back some more significant updates for I/O. Further, we can expect a new version of the beta soon after the I/O, and we’ll also learn what other manufacturers will allow users to download the beta.

AI

AI has been a big thing of late with the rise of ChatGPT and, subsequently, Google’s Bard platform. We’ll likely learn more about Bard and its language model, and specifically how the company plans to bring it to devices.

Other

Google will also likely share updates about Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Search and other apps in its suite. The tech giant will also likely talk about security and how it plans to keep those apps safe.

Image credit: Jon Prosser, Onleaks

Source: Howtoisolve, OnLeaks, Jon Prosser, 9to5Google (2), Zing News, MySmartPrice, SnoopyTech