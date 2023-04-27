Flood of new Pixel 7a leaks give us a full rundown of its specs

Leaks and rumours about Google’s next Pixel A phone are relentless. This time, we have a collaboration between leaker Yogesh Brar on Twitter, and 91mobiles.

The list of specifications posted by Brar mirrors what we’ve seen in previous leaks regarding the upcoming mid-range smartphone.

The addition of wireless charging is a welcome one, though we still don’t have the exact wattage information. The 6.1-inch display size and compact footprint is paired with a fairly large 4,400 mAh battery. This is a rather impressive combination if true, and will hopefully lead to some excellent battery life.

Google Pixel 7a – 6.1" FHD+ OLED, 90Hz

– Tensor G2 SoC

– Titan M2 chip

– 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB storage

– Rear Cam: 64MP (OIS) + 12MP UW

– Face Unlock

– Android 13

– 4,400mAh battery (approx)(up to 72 hours claimed backup)

– 20W wired, wireless charging Price: $499, ₹47/48k — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) April 27, 2023

Other key specs include a Tensor G2 SoC, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 64-megapixel primary camera.

Another separate leak from MySmartPrice suggests the same lineup of specs. The site has leaked some possible marketing material as well.

With this much Pixel 7a information already out in the open, it’ll be interesting to see how Google plans to hype up the phone at its reveal event.

The Pixel 7a is expected to be announced as early as next month.

Source: @heyitsyogesh Via: Android Police