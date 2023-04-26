Public Mobile is offering 15GB of data for just $40/mo

Telus flanker brand Public Mobile is back with its discounted 15GB plan.

Regularly available for $60, the 15GB 4G plan is currently listed for $40 on Public Mobile’s website.

The plan offers 15GB of data at 4G speeds (up to 100Mbps), unlimited Canada-wide minutes and unlimited international text and picture messaging. The promotion plan is valid everywhere except Quebec, and ends on May 7th.

You can check out the offer here.

Public Mobile has an exclusive promotion for Quebec customers only. For a limited time, Quebec customers can get a 10GB data plan for only $40 a month, down from $55.

The plan offers 10GB of data at 4G speeds (up to 100Mbps), unlimited Canada-wide minutes and unlimited international text and picture messaging. The promotion ends on May 7th.

You can check out the offer here.

