Amazon’s Luna cloud gaming service now available in Canada

Amazon has launched its Luna cloud gaming service in Canada.

The platform debuted in the U.S. last March and is now finally expanding to Canada, as well as the U.K. and Germany.

With Luna, users can a variety of games on Fire TV, Fire tablets, PCs, Chromebooks, iOS, Android, Macs and more.

A few games will be available to stream at no additional cost for Prime members, including Mega Man 11. This selection will rotate every month.

Otherwise, there are three subscription options — referred to as “channels” — available for Luna:

Luna+ ($12.99/month with a 7-day trial) — includes dozens of games from various publishers, such as Devil May Cry 5, Resident Evil 2, Sonic Colors Ultimate and Yakuza Kiwami

Ubisoft+ ($22.99/month) — dozens of games from Ubisoft’s catalogue, including Far Cry 6, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Beyond Good & Evil and Watch Dogs: Legion

Jackbox Games ($6.49/month) — includes every Jackbox party game (Quiplash, Trivia Murder Party, Drawful and more)

Amazon’s channels approach is markedly different from what Google tried with its now-shuttered Stadia cloud gaming service, where you were primarily required to purchase games à la carte. It’s also more in line with the subscription model adopted by the likes Xbox Game Pass and Nvidia GeForce Now.

Additionally, Amazon is selling its proprietary Nintendo Switch Pro Controller-esque Luna gamepad on its website for $89.99. It’s intended to connect directly with Amazon’s services for a low-latency experience. However, some Bluetooth controllers, like PlayStation’s DualShock 4 and Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Controller, are also supported. You can also use mouse and keyboard.

More information on Amazon Luna can be found here.

Image credit: Amazon