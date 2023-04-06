Best Buy Top Deals for the week: The Frame TV, PS5, Solo 3 Beats, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and more

A refreshed list of Top Deals is up now at Best Buy with electronics like Samsung’s The Frame TV, Sony’s WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds, the God of War PS5 bundle, and more discounted.

The sale starts today, Thursday, April 6th, and ends next Thursday, April 13th.

Check out some of the deals below:

Logitech MK710 Performance Wireless Desktop Mouse & Keyboard Combo: $79.99 (save $20)

Acer Aspire TC Desktop PC (Intel Core-i5 12400/256GB SSD/8GB RAM): $599.99 (save $200)

Epson EcoTank ET-2800 Wireless All-In-One Supertank Inkjet Printer – White: $299.99 (save $30)

Acer 31.5-inch FHD 165Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (ED320QR Sbiipx): $269.99 (save $130)

Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Icon On-Ear Sound Isolating Bluetooth Headphones – Rose Gold: $219.99 (save $30)

Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 Icon On-Ear Sound Isolating Bluetooth Headphones – Matte Black: $199.98 (save $50)

Samsung 50-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV (UN50AU8000FXZC): $649.99 (save $150)

Samsung The Frame 65-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV (QN65LS03BAFXZC) – 2022 – Charcoal Black: $2,299.99 (save $400)

Sony WF-1000XM4 In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones – Black: $249.99 (save $150)

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15.6-inch Touchscreen Laptop – Grey (Intel Core i3-1115G4/256GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11 S): $499.99 (save $150)

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i5-10300H/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/GeForce GTX 1650): $799.99 (save $250)

JBL Boombox 2 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Black: $399.99 (save $200)

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro (GPS) 45mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Black: $509.99 (save $50)

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok Bundle: $669.99 (save $60)

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Switch): $54.99 (save $25)

eero Pro 6 AX4200 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System (B0866VGR6S) – 3 Pack: $423.99 (save $106)

Lenovo Tab M10 HD (2nd Gen) 10.1-inch 32GB Android 10 Q Tablet w/ MediaTek Helio P22T 8-Core Processor – Iron Grey: $149.99 (save $50)

Samsung HW-Q910B 520-Watt 9.1.2 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: $899.99 (save $400)

Google Chromecast with Google TV (HD) – Snow: $29.99 (save $10)

Canon EOS M50 Mark II Mirrorless Camera with 15-45mm IS STM Lens Kit: $879.99 (save $50)

WD easystore 12TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive (WDBAMA0120HBK-NESE) – Black: $289.99 (save $60)

Segway Kids Ninebot eKickScooter Zing A6 Electric Scooter (5km Range / 12km/h Top Speed) – Dark Grey: $129.99 (save $120)

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 (300-600W Motor / 45km Range / 25km/h Top Speed) – Black: $699.99 (save $300)

Marketplace deals

Refurbished (Excellent) – Dyson Official Outlet – PH01 Pure Humidify+Cool Humidifier, Air Purifier and Fan – Colour may vary: $449.99 (save $300)

Lenovo ThinkPad X380 YOGA, 13-inch FHD Touch, 8th Gen i7-8650U, 8GB DDR4, 256GB SSD, WIN 10 PRO – Certified Refurbished: $399.99 (save $200)

MotionGrey Stylish Ergonomic High Mesh Office Chair with Adjustable Head, Armrest & Lumbar Support: $189.99 (save $210)

