Motorola unveils the new Moto G Power 5G to its budget-tier line

Motorola has just announced the latest addition to its budget-tier lineup — the Moto G Power 5G.

The phone features an octa-core processor with 5G performance, a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 256GB of built-in storage, depending on the model. It also houses the spatial sound of Dolby Atmos on its stereo speakers for increased audio quality.

Motorola’s newest offering uses the Android 13 operating system, with easy access to popular Google apps.

Additionally, the Moto G Power 5G is capable of going more than a full day on a single charge, thanks to its 5,000mAh battery. It allows up to 38 hours of battery life, giving users more time to explore all of the features the phone offers, including customizable themes and wallpapers or testing features like three-finger screenshots and quick launch.

Further, users can use the 50-megapixel main camera for capturing photos day or night. The main rear camera also captures video in Full High Definition (60/30fps.)

Aesthetic-wise, the Moto G Power comes in ‘Mineral Black’ and ‘Pearl White’ and features a water-repellant design.

Moreover, Motorola offers ‘Family Space,’ allowing a custom safe space to be created, complete with adjustable screen time limits and app accessibility.

The Moto G Power 5G will be available in the U.S. at Best Buy, Amazon and Motorola starting April 13th and will retail for $299.99 USD in the United States.

In Canada, it will be available at Motorola.ca in the coming months for roughly $403.77 CAD.