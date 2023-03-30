Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Luna in April 2023

In case you missed it, Amazon finally launched its game streaming service, Luna, in Canada on March 22nd.

Therefore, going forward, we’ll start rounding up the new titles that join the subscription platform’s catalogue every month.

Note: this list applies to Luna’s base membership, the $12.99/month Luna+, which offers unlimited access to dozens of games for the monthly fee. With all of that out of the way, here’s what’s coming to Luna+ in April:

Batman: Arkham Knight

Batora: Lost Haven

Endzone: A World Apart

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

Lego DC Super-Villains

Meanwhile, Prime members can play a small rotating list of games at no additional cost, and currently, that includes:

The Adventure Pals

Horizon Chase Turbo

The Jackbox Games Party Pack 3

Yakuza Kiwami 2

It’s worth noting that Luna has two other subscription options:

Ubisoft+ Mulit-Access ($22.99/month) — dozens of games from Ubisoft’s catalogue, including Far Cry 6, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Beyond Good & Evil and Watch Dogs: Legion

Jackbox Games ($6.49/month) — includes every Jackbox party game (Quiplash, Trivia Murder Party, Drawful and more)

Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive

Source: Amazon