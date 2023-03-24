Google Camera update bring new zoom UI to Pixel 7/7 Pro

Google’s Camera app has received a new update that brings exciting features to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro as part of the March Feature Drop.

The update includes the required code needed to enable faster Night Sight on the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, as shared by 9to5Google. Additionally, the latest version of the Camera app doesn’t only offer updates for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are also receiving a revamped zoom UI with the update.

The update is now rolling out on the Play Store, and the new zoom controls are only available on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The new UI features light blue line segments, replacing the white dots used in the previous version, to indicate the different zoom levels. Additionally, the font for the zoom level indicator is now larger and easier to read, and it uses the same light blue colour as other areas of the Camera app.

We’re uncertain why the new zoom interface is limited to the latest Pixel flagship. It’s also unclear if the UI will roll to older Pixel devices as well.

You can find the latest version of Google Camera on the Play Store. The update is rolling out now, so you might not see it immediately.

Via: 9to5Google