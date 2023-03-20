Today is Twitter’s deadline to switch from SMS 2FA or pay for Blue

Twitter is making changes to its two-factor authentication (2FA) method, the security feature that is designed to enhance account security by requiring an additional authentication method to grant access to the account.

Twitter wants users with ‘Text Message’ as their preferred 2FA method to switch over to authenticator apps, like Google Authenticator or Authy, on March 20th.

“This additional step helps make sure that you, and only you, can access your account,” wrote Twitter in a blog post on February 15th, 2023. After March 20th, Twitter will still offer text message-based 2FA, but it will be locked behind the Twitter Blue paywall.

Users who don’t change their 2FA method, and don’t pay for Twitter Blue either will have 2FA removed from their accounts. According to the company, text message 2FA is the most insecure form of authentication, and phone-number-based 2FA can be abused by bad actors by using methods like SIM Swapping.

It’s worth noting, however, that disabling text message 2FA will not automatically disassociate your phone number from your Twitter account.

“We encourage non-Twitter Blue subscribers to consider using an authentication app or security key method instead. These methods require you to have physical possession of the authentication method and are a great way to ensure your account is secure,” wrote Twitter.

Learn more about 2FA on Twitter here.

Source: Twitter