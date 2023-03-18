Streaming in Canada on Prime Video, AMC+, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [March 13-19]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ are mentioned when relevant. Premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Amazon Prime Video

Lucky Hank

Amazon Prime Video Canada premiere date: March 18th, 2023 (first episode, new episodes at 9pm ET every Sunday)

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (around 45 minutes each)

A cantankerous college English professor has a mid-life crisis, affecting the lives of everyone around him.

Based on Richard Russo’s 1997 novel, Straight Man, Lucky Hank was developed by Paul Lieberstein (The Office) and Aaron Zelman (Law & Order) and co-stars Mireille Enos (The Killing), Olivia Scott Welch (Fear Street), Diedrich Bader (American Housewife), Sara Amini (Future Man), Cedric Yarbough (Speechless) and Suzanne Cryer (Silicon Valley).

It’s worth noting that the series was filmed in Vancouver.

Stream Lucky Hank here. Note that an $8.99/month AMC+ subscription is required. You can also subscribe to AMC+ directly.

Swarm [Amazon Original]

Amazon Prime Video Canada premiere date: March 17th, 2023

Genre: Psychological thriller

Runtime: Seven episodes (27 to 39 minutes each)

An obsessed young woman goes to increasingly violent lengths for her favourite R&B singer.

Swarmed was created by Donald Glover (Atlanta) and Janine Nabers (Watchmen) and stars Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah), Chloe Bailey (Grown-ish) and Karen Rodriguez (Shining Girls).

Stream Swarm here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which is priced at $99/year. The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.

Apple TV+

Ted Lasso (Season 3) [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada premiere date: March 15th, 2023 (first episode, new episodes every Wednesday)

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: 12 episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Ted leads AFC Richmond against West Ham United, putting them directly at odds with Nate and Rupert.

Ted Lasso was created by Jason Sudeikis (Saturday Night Live) and Bill Lawrence (Scrubs) and features an ensemble cast that includes Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham (Game of Thrones), Brett Goldstein (SuperBob), Juno Temple (Vinyl), Phil Dunster (Humans) and Nick Mohammed (Hank Zipzer).

Stream Ted Lasso here. It’s worth noting that this may or may not be the final season, as Sudeikis and. co haven’t given a definitive answer.

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $8.99/month in Canada.

Crave

Power Book II: Ghost (Season 3)

Crave premiere date: March 17th, 2023 (first episode, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 10 episodes (around one hour each)

Tariq’s plan to reunite with Tasha and Taz leads him to fall back into business with the Tejadas.

Power Book II: Ghost was created by Courtney A. Kemp (Power) and features returning Power actors Michael Rainey, Jr. and Naturi Naughton, as well as Mary J. Blige (“Be Without You”) and Wu-Tang Clan’s Method Man.

Stream Power Book II: Ghost here. Note that a $5.99/month Starz add-on is required.

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, with Starz costing an additional $5.99/month. A mobile-only subscription is also available for $9.99/month.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.

Disney+

Boston Strangler [Star Original]

Disney+ Canada premiere date: March 17th, 2023

Genre: Historical crime drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 52 minutes

In the ‘1960s, two women reporters navigate sexism while investigating the serial killer known as the Boston Strangler.

Based on a true story, Boston Strangler was written and directed Matt Ruskin (Crown Heights) and stars Keira Knightley (The Imitation Game), Carrie Coon (The Leftovers), Alessandro Nivola (The Many Saints of Newark) and Chris Cooper (Adaptation).

Stream Boston Strangler here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ Canada this month can be found here.

Netflix

The Magician’s Elephant [Netflix Original]

A young boy seeks a magician with an elephant in an effort to find his long-lost sister.

Based on Kate DiCamillo’s 2009 novel of the same name, The Magician’s Elephant was directed by Wendy Rogers (Shrek) and features the voices of Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place), Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange), Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta), Mandy Patinkin (The Princess Bride) and Pixie Davies (Mary Poppins Returns).

Stream The Magician’s Elephant here.

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: March 15th, 2023

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 34 minutes

Director Suzanne Hillinger (Morgan Spurlock Inside Man) explores the successes and scandals of Pornhub through interviewers with performers, employees and activists.

Stream Money Shot here.

Shadow and Bone (Season 2) [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada premiere date: March 16th, 2023

Genre: Fantasy

Runtime: Eight episodes (55 to 63 minutes each)

While on the run, Alina and Mal’s search for more mythical amplifiers bring them into contact with new allies and painful choices. in their quest for more mythical amplifiers.

Based on Leigh Bardugo’s Grishaverse novels, Shadow and Bone was developed by Eric Heiresser (Arrival) and stars Jessie Mei Li (All About Eve), Ben Barnes (Marvel’s The Punisher), Archie Renaux (Gold Diggers) and Freddy Carter (Free Rein).

Stream Shadow and Bone here.

A ‘Basic with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.

What are you planning on streaming this week? Let us know in the comments.

For more suggestions, check out last week’s Streaming in Canada column.

Image credit: Apple