Ericsson Canada appoints Jeanette Irekvist as president

Ericsson Canada has a new president.

The company has appointed Jeanette Irekvist to the role. Irekvist joined the company in 1999. She will also remain in her previous role as vice president and head of Canada’s customer unit.

“Our world-class R&D centres, Canadian customer relations and operations, and of course our people, propel Ericsson’s innovation and competitive spirit globally,” Irekvist said. “I cannot wait to further build on our position as Canada’s largest 5G network equipment provider and to continue to work closely with our Canadian team.”

Image credit: Ericsson

Source: Ericsson