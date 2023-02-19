Are you buying Samsung’s Galaxy S23, S23+ or S23 Ultra?

Samsung’s latest flagships, the Galaxy S23, S23+ and the S23 Ultra recently released, offering great cameras, battery life and Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. However, the smartphones are also very similar to the company’s S22 line in several ways.

During my time with the S23 Ultra, I’ve been impressed by its 200-megapixel primary camera that snaps exemplary pictures. The device also offers great battery life, a large, stunning display and more.

Below are the Galaxy S23 series’ specs.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S23+ Samsung Galaxy S23 Display 6.8-inch Curved Dynamic AMOLED, 1,440 x 3,200 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz display (variable 1-120Hz) HDR10+, 240Hz Touch Sampling in Games 6.6-inch Flat Dynamic AMOLED, 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz display, HDR10+, 240Hz Touch Sampling in Games 6.1-inch Flat Dynamic AMOLED, 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz display, HDR10+, 240Hz Touch Sampling in Games Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 8GB of RAM, 12GB of RAM 8GB of RAM 8GB of RAM Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB Dimensions (in.) 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9mm 76.2 x157.8 x7.6mm 70.9 x146.3 x7.6mm Weight 234g 196g 168g Rear Facing Camera 200-megapixel, 12-megapixel (f/2.2, 120-degree), 10-megapixel (f/4.9, 10x zoom), 10-megapixel (f/2.4, 3x zoom) 50-megapixel (f/1.8, wide) + 10-megapixel (f/2.4, 3x zoom) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2, 120-degree FOV, ultrawide) 50-megapixel (f/1.8, wide) + 10-megapixel (f/2.4, 3x zoom) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2, 120-degree FOV, ultrawide) Front Facing Camera 12-megapixel 12-megapixel 12-megapixel OS Android 13, One UI 5.1 Android 13, One UI 5.1 Android 13, One UI 5.1 Battery 5,000mAh 4,700mAh 3,900mAh Network Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E Sensors Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass SIM Type Nano SIM, eSIM Nano SIM, eSIM Nano SIM, eSIM Launch Date February 17, 2023 February 17, 2023 February 17, 2023 Misc Colours: 'Phantom Black,' 'Green,' 'Lavendar,' 'Creme' Colours: 'Phantom Black,' 'Green,' 'Lavendar,' 'Creme' Colours: 'Phantom Black,' 'Green,' 'Lavendar,' 'Creme'

Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23+

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

