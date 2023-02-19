Are you buying Samsung’s Galaxy S23, S23+ or S23 Ultra?

Samsung’s latest flagships, the Galaxy S23, S23+ and the S23 Ultra recently released, offering great cameras, battery life and Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. However, the smartphones are also very similar to the company’s S22 line in several ways.
During my time with the S23 Ultra, I’ve been impressed by its 200-megapixel primary camera that snaps exemplary pictures. The device also offers great battery life, a large, stunning display and more.
Below are the Galaxy S23 series’ specs.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23+
Samsung Galaxy S23
Display
6.8-inch Curved Dynamic AMOLED, 1,440 x 3,200 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz display (variable 1-120Hz) HDR10+, 240Hz Touch Sampling in Games
6.6-inch Flat Dynamic AMOLED, 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz display, HDR10+, 240Hz Touch Sampling in Games
6.1-inch Flat Dynamic AMOLED, 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz display, HDR10+, 240Hz Touch Sampling in Games
Processor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
RAM
8GB of RAM, 12GB of RAM
8GB of RAM
8GB of RAM
Storage
256GB, 512GB, 1TB
256GB, 512GB
128GB, 256GB
Dimensions (in.)
163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9mm
76.2 x157.8 x7.6mm
70.9 x146.3 x7.6mm
Weight
234g
196g
168g
Rear Facing Camera
200-megapixel, 12-megapixel (f/2.2, 120-degree), 10-megapixel (f/4.9, 10x zoom), 10-megapixel (f/2.4, 3x zoom)
50-megapixel (f/1.8, wide) + 10-megapixel (f/2.4, 3x zoom) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2, 120-degree FOV, ultrawide)
50-megapixel (f/1.8, wide) + 10-megapixel (f/2.4, 3x zoom) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2, 120-degree FOV, ultrawide)
Front Facing Camera
12-megapixel
12-megapixel
12-megapixel
OS
Android 13, One UI 5.1
Android 13, One UI 5.1
Android 13, One UI 5.1
Battery
5,000mAh
4,700mAh
3,900mAh
Network Connectivity
5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E
5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E
5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E
Sensors
Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass
Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass
Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass
SIM Type
Nano SIM, eSIM
Nano SIM, eSIM
Nano SIM, eSIM
Launch Date
February 17, 2023
February 17, 2023
February 17, 2023
Misc
Colours: ‘Phantom Black,’ ‘Green,' 'Lavendar,' 'Creme'
Colours: ‘Phantom Black,’ ‘Green,' 'Lavendar,' 'Creme'
Colours: ‘Phantom Black,’ ‘Green,' 'Lavendar,' 'Creme'
Let us know in the comments below if you’ve purchased a Galaxy S23 device or if you plan to. If you want to get your hands on a free S23 Ultra, you can enter our contest in partnership with Telus.