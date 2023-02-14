Arrested Development leaving Netflix Canada in March

Arrested Development will leave the Netflix catalogue worldwide, including in Canada, on March 15th.

The date is mentioned on Netflix’s official page and the streamer has since confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter.

Notably, this includes all five seasons of the series — both the three that aired on Fox and the two that were produced as Netflix Originals. Netflix told THR that this is due to a licencing agreement that will expire next month.

In the U.S., the first three seasons will stream on Hulu, but it’s not yet clear whether it will come to Disney+ in Canada. Last year, former Netflix Original Marvel shows like Daredevil and Jessica Jones left Netflix and began streaming on Disney+ worldwide, so it remains to be seen whether something similar will happen with Arrested Development.

Arrested Development was created by Mitchell Hurwitz and stars Jason Bateman, Portia de Rossi, Ali Shawkat, Tony Hale, David Cross, Jeffrey Tambor, Jessica Walter and Canada’s own Will Arnett and Michael Cera. The first three seasons ran on Fox from 2003 to 2006 before the series’ cancellation. However, Netflix revived the series and produced two more seasons that released between 2013 and 2019.

Presumably, Netflix has opted to not renew its licence for Arrested Development as part of its larger cost-cutting efforts. Amid inflation, increased competition and bumpy subscriber growth, the streaming giant has been cancelling a slew of projects while pursuing new revenue streams. Most recently, the company revealed that its password-sharing crackdown will officially go into effect on February 21st. It will then cost $7.99 in Canada to share your password.

Image credit: Fox

Source: The Hollywood Reporter