Google releases quick fix to solve Google Photos issues on iOS devices

Following the iOS 16.3.1 update across Apple devices, the Google Photos app came across a fairly troublesome bug. Users reported a persistent issue that caused the app to crash. Naturally, this prevented users from accessing their Google Photos library on iPhone. Thankfully, Google is providing a fix.

Early Tuesday morning, Google launched its version 6.23.1 update for the Google Photos app on iOS. “We fixed user-reported issues and added new features to provide an enhanced editing experience,” reads the What’s New section. Since updating the app, it’s reported that users are finding the app to be much more stable.

As of the time of writing, it still remains hard to pinpoint how widespread the issue was. Based on affected users’ testimonies, Other Google suite apps, including Gmail, Google Docs and Google Maps, were all in working order. Google Photos, on the other hand, was found to crash regularly.

While Google did provide a solution for the issue, there’s still no telling what caused it in the first place. iOS 16.3.1 wasn’t a major software update and was designed to fix bugs. It’s not known whether this update is what caused an issue for Google Photos or not.

As long as users have Photos version 6.23.1 installed on their devices, they should not run into any further issues. Users can double-check if it is installed by navigating to ‘Settings’ and selecting the ‘Google Photos’ app. At the bottom of the page, the app’s current version is displayed.

Source: The Verge