Samsung discounts phones for its Valentine’s Gifting Guide

Samsung’s Valentine’s Gifting Guide offers a variety of the company’s devices at a discounted rate, including the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Z Flip 4, Watch 5 and more.

Below are all of the deals:

These promotions are available until February 16th. The company is also offering quite a few bundles on certain handsets.

Bundle 1: now $1,469.99, was $1,787.97

Samsung Galaxy S23 Lime, 256GB: now $1,099, was $1,179.99

Galaxy Watch 5 LTE: now $319, was $369.99

Galaxy Buds 2: now $49.99, was $189.99

Bundle 2: now $1,674.98, was $2,329.98

Samsung Galaxy S23, 256GB: now $1,099, was $1,179.99

The Freestyle Smart FHD Portable LED Projector: now $575, was $1,149.99

Bundle 3: now $3,099.98, was $3,679.98

Samsung Galaxy S23 Lime, 256GB: now $1,099, was $1,179.99

Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 (16-inch, i7, 16GB, Intel Xe Graphics): now $1999.99, was $2,199.99

You can head to Samsung’s site for more deals.