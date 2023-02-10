Samsung discounts phones for its Valentine’s Gifting Guide

Samsung’s Valentine’s Gifting Guide offers a variety of the company’s devices at a discounted rate, including the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Z Flip 4, Watch 5 and more.
Below are all of the deals:
- Galaxy Z Flip 3 (128GB): now $919.99, was $1,129.99
- Galaxy Z Flip 4 (128GB): now $1,059.99, was $1,259.99
- Galaxy Z Fold 4 (256GB): now $2,069.99, was $2,269.99
- Galaxy S21 FE (256GB): now $849.99, was $1,039.99
- Galaxy Buds Live: now $129.99, was $179.99
- Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: now $234.99, was $289.99
- Galaxy Watch 5: now $299.99, was $349.99
These promotions are available until February 16th. The company is also offering quite a few bundles on certain handsets.
- Bundle 1: now $1,469.99, was $1,787.97
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Lime, 256GB: now $1,099, was $1,179.99
- Galaxy Watch 5 LTE: now $319, was $369.99
- Galaxy Buds 2: now $49.99, was $189.99
Bundle 2: now $1,674.98, was $2,329.98
- Samsung Galaxy S23, 256GB: now $1,099, was $1,179.99
- The Freestyle Smart FHD Portable LED Projector: now $575, was $1,149.99
Bundle 3: now $3,099.98, was $3,679.98
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Lime, 256GB: now $1,099, was $1,179.99
- Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 (16-inch, i7, 16GB, Intel Xe Graphics): now $1999.99, was $2,199.99
You can head to Samsung’s site for more deals.