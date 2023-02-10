Crave accidentally runs old episode of The Last of Us instead of new one

Crave users took to Twitter on Friday night to express frustration with the Bell-owned service after it started showing last week’s episode of The Last of Us.

As previously confirmed, the fifth episode, “Endure and Survive,” was to premiere on Friday, February 10th instead of Sunday, February 12th to avoid the Super Bowl. However, Crave users quickly noticed that the February 5th episode, “Please Hold to My Hand,” was showing up instead.

It’s unclear why this issue has occurred, although Crave app users report the episode being available as a VOD. For some reason, it isn’t showing up under “live.” However, this workaround doesn’t help those who tune in via DVR or TV. Crave didn’t address that on social media, although it’s been directing people to this link to watch the episode. Those asking about other means of watching, like through Optik TV, are being asked to DM the official Crave Help account.

Beyond this streaming snafu, “Endure and Survive” is notable for a few reasons. To start, it features Toronto’s own Lamar Johnson in the key role of Henry, a man looking to escape Kansas City with his little brother, Sam. It also features two original characters: Melanie Lynskey as revolutionary leader Kathleen and Jeffrey Pierce (who played Tommy in the video games) as her right-hand man, Perry.

For more on “Endure and Survive,” read our interview with Pierce, in which he talks about what it was like to shoot in Calgary.

Image credit: HBO

Via: Matthew Rondina (@Dapper_Tux)