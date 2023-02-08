Google Messages reactions now allow any emoji

Google is now rolling out the ability for users to use any emoji for a Google Messages emoji reaction.

The feature, which was first tested in mid-November – is now ready for widespread use. It allows Google Messages users to react to messages with any emoji they choose.

Until now, Google Messages only allowed the use of seven different reaction emojis (thumbs up/down, Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes, Face with Tears of Joy, Face with Open Mouth, Crying Face, and Angry Face).

To access the entire emoji keyboard, all you have to do is long-press on an SMS text or RCS chat and hit the “plus” button. From there, you are greeted by the entire catalogue of Google emojis.

For Andriod users, the reaction will appear just like it did before, attached to the bottom right of the message. However, this does not do away with these reactions showing up as quoted text for recipients with iPhones.

The wider rollout is now available on the latest update of the Google Messages app.

Via: 9to5Google