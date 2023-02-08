U.S. Super Bowl LVII ads will once again skip Canada, with one exception

For a few years, Canadians were able to enjoy the glossy, star-studded U.S. ads that have become a staple of the Super Bowl.

However, Bell complained that it was losing millions in revenue by not being able to run local Canadian ads, and, in 2019, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the telecom giant. This means that every Super Bowl since has only had Canadian ads, despite the fact that many Canadians said the ads are a major reason for watching.

Alas, that rule hasn’t changed in 2023. In other words, for the fourth consecutive year, the American ads won’t show up during Canadian broadcasts of February 12’th’s big game, this time between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Well, almost all of them. The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) does allow U.S. companies to purchase ad time during Canadian streams, and this year, Doritos’ Missy Elliott and Elton John spot will air here.

Of course, Super Bowl ads are sometimes released online ahead of time, so you can always try to find them that way. One of those is PopCorners’ amusing Breaking Bad commercial which sees Walter White (Bryan Cranston), Aaron Paul (Jesse Pinkman) and Tuco Salamanca (Raymond Cruz) reunite for some crunchy snacks.

Movie and TV show trailers typically get uploaded quickly to their respective social media channels, too. This year, we’re expecting looks at Fast X, The Flash, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Marvels (co-starring Markham, Ontario’s Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel).

What ads are you hoping to see? Are you rooting for the Chiefs or Eagles? Let us know in the comments.

Image credit: PepsiCo