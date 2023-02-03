fbpx
The Last of Us PC port delayed to March 28th

The game have been delayed slightly more than three weeks

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Feb 3, 20234:23 PM EST
The Last of Us Part 1 Ellie upset

Naughty Dog is delaying The Last of Us Part 1 (TLOU) for PC’s release until March 28th. This is only a slight pushback from its initial March 3rd release date.

The developer says it needs an additional few weeks to ensure TLOU’s PC port meets its standards.

The Last of Us TV show is now streaming on Crave in Canada. While the critically acclaimed TV show follows portions of the video game closely (at least so far), certain aspects have been adapted for television, providing more background to specific characters.

