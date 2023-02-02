Get over $800 in trade-in credits towards new Galaxy S23 series devices

Now that Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 lineup has been unveiled, Canadians can order the latest flagship devices. One way to reduce the cost of your new smartphone is to trade in your old one.

With the Samsung Galaxy S23, buyers can save up to $835 on the new phone, based on the $350 pre-order top-up promotion and the trade-in of a Galaxy S22 Ultra 512GB, which comes in at $485 in value.

The ‘pre-order top-up promotion’ will offer you $350 if you complete the purchase of an eligible Samsung Galaxy S23 device and trade in an eligible Galaxy Note Series, Galaxy S Series, or Galaxy Z Series device as defined in the List of Eligible Trade-In Devices. Under the same promotion, you will get $100 if you complete the purchase of an eligible Samsung Galaxy S23 device and trade in an Eligible Trade-In Product (excluding Galaxy Note Series, Galaxy S Series, or Galaxy Z Series device) as defined as ‘Other Smartphone’ in List of Eligible Trade-In Devices.

Similarly, with the S23+ and the S23 Ultra, you can save up to $845 on the new device, considering that you’re trading in a Galaxy S22 Ultra 512GB, paired with the $350 pre-order promotion.

For reference, Samsung quoted a $427 estimated trade-in value for my iPhone 12 Pro 128GB, paired with a $100 promotion, which totals $527 in trade-in value. It’s worth noting that by trading in the same device on Apple’s website to purchase the iPhone 14 Pro, I was only offered $380 in trade-in value.

Head to the S23, 23+ or S23 Ultra listing on Samsung’s website and click on Trade-In to calculate how much value you can get from your old device.

Image credit: Samsung, Apple

Source: Samsung