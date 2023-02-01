How much the Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra cost in Canada

Samsung unveiled its latest smartphones, the Galaxy S23 series, at its Unpacked event on February 1st. But if you’re looking to pick up the new devices in Canada, here’s what you need to know.

First up, the phones will be available for pre-order starting February 1st and for purchase starting February 17th. They’ll be available through Samsung directly, as well as through carriers and other retailers. We’ll cover the Samsung details first, then detail other options as they become available.

From Samsung

Those looking to buy Samsung Galaxy S23 series devices from Samsung can do so on Samsung’s website or through Samsung Experience Stores. Some storage and colour variants are exclusively available from Samsung too. That includes the ‘Lime’ and ‘Graphite’ S23 and S23+ colours, as well as the S23 Ultra ‘Lime,’ ‘Grpahite,’ ‘Red’ and ‘Sky Blue’ colours.

Samsung also has several pre-order bonuses on its website. This includes special trade-in offers, up to $100 in savings on the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro when bought with the S23 series, Galaxy Buds 2 for $49.99 when bought with the S23 series, save $200 on a Galaxy Book 3 when bought with the S23 series, free two-year Samsung Care+ plan, 50 percent off select accessories, and the option to double your storage for free.

You can check all those offers out at the links below.

From Carriers

Below you can find the Canadian carrier offers for the Galaxy S23 series. It’s worth noting that not every carrier has detailed their pricing yet, so if one is missing from the list, check back later as we’ll be updating this page as pricing becomes available.

Telus

Telus says the Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra are now available for pre-order from the carrier and will be available for purchase in-store and online starting February 17th. Moreover, Telus is offering a limited-time offer — until March 2nd, those who pre-order an S23 device can double their storage at no extra cost.

Update 2023/02/01 at 5:17pm ET: The pricing originally listed here actually corresponds to the base storage model of each phone, and the price is marginally less for those taking advantage of the double storage offer. The updated pricing is detailed below and the original pricing after the break:

Galaxy S23 256GB – $0 upfront, $29.33/mo financing with Bring-It-Back

Galaxy S23+ 512GB – $0 upfront, $36.46/mo financing with Bring-It-Back

Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB – $0 upfront, $39.79/mo financing with Bring-it-Back

Learn more on the Telus website.

Rogers

Like the others, Rogers is offering the ability to double your storage for free when pre-ordering the Galaxy S23 series.

Galaxy S23 – $0 down, $29.33/mo financing with Upfront Edge

Galaxy S23+ – $0 down, $36.46/mo financing with Upfront Edge

Galaxy S23 Ultra – $0 down, $39.80/mo financing with Upfront Edge

Bell

Bell customers can double the storage of their S23 device for free — learn more here.

Galaxy S23 – $0 down, $29.38/mo financing with Device Return Option

Galaxy S23+ – $0 down, $36.54/mo financing with Device Return Option

Galaxy S23 Ultra – $0 down, $39.88/mo financing with Device Return Option

Koodo

Like with other carriers, Koodo customers can get double the storage for free.

Fido

As with the others, Fido is offering to double your storage for free.

Fido’s website notes a “price update” for the Galaxy S23 series that’s different from the actual listed price. Previously, both the S23 and S23+ had a $33.34/mo financing cost, while the S23 Ultra had a $60.25/mo financing cost. Check the update prices below.

Virgin Plus

Those who pre-order the S23 series from Virgin can get double the storage.

Freedom Mobile

Like the others, you can double your storage with Freedom Mobile.

Galaxy S23 – $0 upfront, $30/mo with TradeUp on a $50/mo plan

Galaxy S23+ – $0 upfront, $37/mo with TradeUp on a $50/mo plan

Galaxy S23 Ultra – $0 upfront, $42/mo with TadeUp on a $50/mo plan

Shaw Mobile

Shaw Mobile is offering the option to double your storage for free when you pre-order the S23 series. It’s also worth noting that Shaw’s pricing varies depending on plans and what Shaw internet plan you have — if you have one.

Sasktel

Sasktel is offering the doubled storage bonus as well as up to $425 in a trade-in bonus for S23 pre-orders. Learn more about pre-orders here.

Eastlink

Eastlink is offering double the storage and up to a $350 trade-in bonus when pre-ordering the S23 series.

For more on Samsung’s Galaxy S23 line, check out our hands-on with the new smartphones and all of our Unpacked 2023 content here.