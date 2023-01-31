EA kills Apex Legends Mobile and Battlefield Mobile

EA is pulling the plug on Apex Legends Mobile and Battlefield Mobile.

The former game will shut down on May 1st, 2023, while the latter, which was still in development, has been formally cancelled.

In a blog post, developer Respawn said Apex Legends Mobile had fallen short of its “bar for quality, quantity and cadence.” Therefore, it made the “mutual decision” with development partner Tencent to axe the game one year after launch. EA says it will not refund players for any in-app purchases that have been made. However, Respawn will continue to support the main Apex Legends experience on consoles and PC.

In a separate post, Respawn parent company EA simply attributed the Battlefield cancellation to the ever-evolving games industry. Instead, EA says it’s still “hard at work at evolving Battlefield 2042” as pre-production on “future Battlefield experiences” remains underway.

The announcements come as part of EA’s Q3 2023 earnings release, in which it also announced the six-week delay of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor until April 28th.

Image credit: EA