Apex Legends Mobile will launch on May 17

EA and Respawn have confirmed that Apex Legends Mobile will launch on May 17th on iOS and Android.

Beyond the release date, not much else is known about the title. Apex Legends Mobile is a standalone mobile game based on its console and PC counterparts. Similar to Call of Duty Mobile and unlike Fortnite, Apex Legends Mobile doesn’t feature cross-play with other platforms.

Rumours point to the free-to-play title featuring an exclusive Legend alongside characters from the console and PC versions of the game. Regional betas for the title have been available for several weeks.

MobileSyrup will have more on Apex Legends Mobile in the coming days.

Image credit: Respawn